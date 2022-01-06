Fife crash: Emergency services attend serious road crash as icy conditions prove dangerous

Emergency services were called to a serious road crash in Fife on Wednesday evening following icy conditions.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:27 am

The accident happened on the B922 between Clunie and the Strathore Road Junction shortly before 10pm.

Police Scotland urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Nearly 600 ambulance staff absent as emergency services and heal...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The circumstances around the accident are unclear but locals suggested that conditions were particularly dangerous due to ice forming.

Images released by officers clearly show the wintry conditions facing drivers last night.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.

More as we have it...

Fife crash: Emergency services attend serious road crash as icy conditions prove dangerous

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.