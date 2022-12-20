A road in Fife has been closed since the early hours of Tuesday morning , following a serious collision.

Emergency services rushed to the Sandpiper Drive area of Dunfermline, after a crash between a HGV and a parked trailer, shortly after 1.30 am on December 20. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police officers closed the road shortly after the crash, and it remains shut while the vehicles are being recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45am on Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, police were called to the Sandpiper Drive area of Dunfermline, following a report of a crash involving a HGV and a parked trailer. One man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The road remains closed as recovery takes place.”

