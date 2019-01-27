Fife customers hit as energy provider goes under - here’s what to do

Council tenants across Fife have been urged not to panic after an energy provider went under.

Our Power ceased trading unexpectedly, leaving up to 2600 Fife customers in limbo.

But Fife Council has moved quickly to assure them their supply won’t be cut off.

The company, which had around 38,000 domestic customers across the UK, was set up to social housing providers in Scotland to offer low cost energy to households with low incomes, but it suddenly ceased trading at the end of last week.

Local customers have been urged not to switch providers as Ofgem provides a safety net, which means they should not be hit.

The loss of Our Power took Fife Council by surprise.

John Mills, head of housing services, said: “This announcement has come very unexpectedly and I would urge our tenants to follow the advice given by Ofgem.

“We will be in touch with affected council tenants as the situation becomes clearer.”

Ofgem’s support means energy supplies will continue to all affected customers. Pre-payment meters can be topped up as normal.

The national agency is also expected to choose a new supplier as soon as possible.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s director for future retail markets, said: “Our message to energy customers with Our Power is there is no need to worry, as under our safety net we will make sure your energy supplies are secure and your credit balance is protected.”

“Ofgem will now choose a new supplier for you, ensuring you get the best deal possible. Whilst we’re doing this our advice is to ‘sit tight’ and don’t switch. You can rely on your energy supply as normal.

“We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your new tariff.”