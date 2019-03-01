Fife dad’s perilous trip war zone to bring his family home

A Cupar father is facing a dangerous trip to Sudan in a bid to help bring his family from their war-torn homeland.

Adam Alakil’s wife Hadeel, son Hashem (9) and daughter Tasnim (7) are stuck in Yemen, where war has ravaged the country since 2014.

Adam, born in Falkirk, has British citizenship, while his two children also have British passports.

However, Hadeel has a Yemeni passport.

She has to sit an English language test in Sudan next month if she hopes to obtain a spouse visa.

Adam fears that protests in Sudan could leave the family trapped and forgotten in the country, where he will meet his family next month while they wait for the results of the test.

Adam, who works at Kettle Produce, has been pushing the UK Government to speed up the process, saying it is “risking their lives” and has called for his wife to sit the test in the UK.

“My children have had really bad experiences,” he explained.

“When the war broke out, the bullets were like showers. They were fighting outside our gates. Our house is next to so many army camps. And my family is still there.

“My kids have lived a really bloody life, a bad life. I can’t wait to get them out of there. I don’t want us to be neglected and forgotten in Sudan. I don’t want us to be stranded in Sudan.”

Adam has the support of North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, who said: “It is horrendous that the Home Office puts an English test before the safety of two young children, who have UK passports, and their mother.

“They are stuck in a war zone and have to travel to Khartoum in Sudan, which is also dangerous, to see if their mother passes this test.

“These children have seen far too much of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and they must be brought to safety.”

The family are also aiming to raise funds to pay for the visa, transport and other costs.

If you would like to make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/stuck-in-war.