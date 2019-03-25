Fife dance fanatics set for TV final showdown

Four young dance fanatics from Fife are set for TV stardom after hot footing it past hundreds of other hopefuls to reach the final of a televised dance competition.

Nine-year-olds Demi Ritchie and Evie Robertson, Lennox Sutherland (7) and five-year-old Andrew Spears, are all avid members of Kirkcaldy -based dance studio NRJ.

The dancers have until April 6 to get their routines in order before the final. (Pic George McLuskie).

Now they’ve landed their biggest success to date by making it to the STV televised final where they will be up against some of Scotland’s most talented young dancers.

“We only found out about the selection for the TV final a few weeks ago when we went over for what we thought was just another audition,” said Lauren Sutherland, Lennox’s mum,

“However, STV did a big reveal and hearing that Lennox and his pals had been selected left us all stunned.

“We were jumping up and down and generally going mad.

“We are all really proud of of such an incredible achievement, but the hard work really does start now.”

The four now have until May to fine tune their dancing skills ahead of a televised showdown to be recorded in May.

However, not all of the family will make it along to cheer on Lennox and the others.

His younger sister Chloe (6) has made it through to the British Dance Championships to be held in England on the same day as the television competition.

“You couldn’t make up the fact that both finals are on May 5, but while they won’t be there to cheer each other on, they’ll certainly be giving it their best shot and doing Fife proud,” said Lauren.