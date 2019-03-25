Fife dinosaur Rexie set to return home

Rexie, Glenrothes’ very own dinosaur, is set to roar back to its old stomping ground tomorrow, three months after it was nearly destroyed.

The much loved piece of town art, which has been the centre point to Caskieberran roundabout for the past eight years, is set for a return following the completion of repairs after being struck by a vehicle which crashed into the 10 foot high Tyrannosaurus Rex in November 2018.

Fans of the town art sculpture, will be delighted to see its return after the public voted overwhelmingly for it to be put back on the roundabout.

Fife Council had held an online poll to if the public preferred Rexie be relocated to a safer position.

It’s the second time in three years that Rexie has been damaged by motorists and there were fears that the the fibreglass model, originally created by former Glenrothes town artist Malcolm Robertson in 1980, had been damaged beyond repair.

The removal of Rexie from its original position in Waverley Drive in 2011, after more than 30 years caused angry residents, backed by the then Glenrothes MSP Tricia Marwick, to campaign for its return.

A protest song by local group The Tam Tam Club, entitled ‘You Rexie Thing’ was also recorded.

Now the council has confirmed Rexie will be back in its usual place watching over the town’s motorists from tomorrow, (Tuesday, March 26.