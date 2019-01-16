Fife driver killed partner when car spun out of control

A college lecturer killed his partner after spinning out of control when he drove too fast in a new car he had bought just a few hours earlier.

Freelance artist Gregory Edgar, 33, died shortly after the head-on crash which was caused by Steven Martin, 33, driving too fast in the snowy conditions.

Martin, of Falcon Path, Glenrothes was banned from driving after he admitted causing death by driving carelessly and at excessive speed on the A926 New Alyth to Blairgowrie road.

Fiscal depute David Barclay told Perth Sheriff Court: “The location of the collision is between two bends.

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy street evacuated after man found dead

Kirkcaldy unveils event to honour Jocky Wilson

Fife man buys 22-year old Mars Bar

“Mr Edgar was a front seat passenger in a Skoda Fabia being driven westwards by his partner Steven Martin. The car had been purchased earlier that day.

“Stephen McCord was travelling eastwards in his Ford Ranger pick-up. His wife, Yvonne, was the front seat passenger. The collision took place around 10.45 am.

“As the Skoda negotiated a right hand bend it was driving too fast for the conditions and the accused has lost control.

“It is not suggested that the accused was travelling in excess of the speed limit, but merely that he had failed to adjust his speed to account for the road condition.

“The accused appears to have over-corrected, resulting in his car crossing the carriageway, spinning clockwise, and striking the oncoming Ford Ranger nearside first.

“The driver of the Ford Ranger had anticipated the collision but the only evasive action available to him was to brake. He was either travelling very slowly or stationery at the point of impact.”

Mr Barclay said that the McCords were able to get out of their vehicle, and were later found to have sustained a number of injuries.

“The occupants of the car were trapped within. Gregory Edgar was drifting in and out of consciousness, bleeding and obviously seriously injured.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. He had a severe brain injury which he was unlikely to survive.

“Arrangements were made for him to undergo organ donation which took place in the early hours of 24 January 2018 after family members had access to say their farewells.

“Treatment was withdrawn and Gregor Edgar died at 3.04 am the same day. The accused sustained serious injury and was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital.

“It is understood he suffered a broken clavicle and a punctured lung. It is understood that he was off work for a lengthy period following this incident and that the loss of his partner has affected him greatly.”

Mr Barclay said Martin was interviewed by police and confirmed that he had picked the Skoda Fabia up from the garage earlier that day.

“He did not think he was travelling too fast and mentioned that other vehicles had overtaken him during his journey. As for the actual collision, he thought he had lost control on a left hand bend.”

Mr Barclay told the court that Martin had held a driving licence for less than two years at the time of the crash and sentence was deferred for the preparation of reports.

“The surviving relatives of Mr Edgar were in contact with prosecutors,” he said. “Broadly speaking they were understanding and forgiving towards the accused.”