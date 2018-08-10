Fife eateries named in awards final

A feast of Fife eateries have been shortlisted for awards, marking them as the cream of the crop in Scotland.

The Food Awards Scotland has named the finalists for this year’s contest, with Kirkcaldy’s own Valente’s Fish & Chip Bar, among them.

The awards cover a wide range of categories, with some 20 outlets in the Kingdom being listed for the final.

Spit into regions, Valente’s is up for Best Fish and Chips Establishment in Central Scotland, along with Cromars in St Andrews, while Serendipi-Tea in Thornton is aiming for Cafe/Bistro of the Year.

Central Takeaway of the year sees Ramzans of Kennoway, Caspian Fast Food of Leven, Fast ‘n’ Fresh of Glenrothes, and Sizzlers of Methil all go head-to-head.

Hotel Restaurant of the year lists Aberdour’s Room With A View as one of the best.

the East Neuk is well represented in the final, with Anstruther’s The Cellar up for Best Restaurant, and Elie’s Ship Inn hoping to land Gastro Pub Of The Year.

Meanwhile, in St Andrews both Playfair’s Restaurant and Steakhouse, and The Grange Inn are competing for Restaurant of the Year, against Cupar’s Ostlers Close Restaurant, and the Central Cafe is listed for Bistro of the Year.

A spokesperson of the Food Awards Scotland said: “We have received a tremendous amount of nominations from the Scottish public and it is your clients that have gone behind the nomination process to vote for their favourite establishments.

“With really tough competition this year, we are looking forward to welcoming the meritorious representatives that operate in the food industry, who provide and supply us with great gastronomic delights and enhance the reputation of the country. We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

The black tie awards night will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Monday, August 20.