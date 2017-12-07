Fife employee Stuart honoured at awards

An access technology trainer at Fife Society for the Blind has scooped a top award.

Stuart Beveridge won the top prize in the adult employee category at this year’s Fife Business Diversity Awards held at the Bay Hotel in Burntisland on Friday.

The event recognised people who may experience disadvantage in finding and keeping a job due to personal issues, disability or health conditions, lack of work experience, skills or qualifications.

Stuart, who has no sight himself, helps people throughout Fife who are sight impaired or severely sight impaired access technology which can improve and in some cases transform their life.

He helps everyone from a young boy who lost his sight through an accident to an 80-year-old lady who has lost her sight through illness.

Stuart said: “I never expected to be nominated, let alone win.

‘‘I am astonished and delighted to have been chosen as winner of the gold award in the Employee of the Year category.

‘‘I just see myself doing a worthwhile job.

‘‘Helping others who like myself are visually impaired, to master accessible technology and gain greater independence in their lives is something I enjoy and get huge satisfaction from.’’

He added: ‘‘Helping others is something I will always strive to do.”