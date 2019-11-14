Fife events buoyed by VisitScotland funding

Two events in Fife have received a funding boost as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 (YCW2020).

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead announced StAnza 2020 and Fèis Chala An t-sruthair will be supported through round 2 of the YCW2020 event fund.

YCW2020 will build upon the momentum of the preceding themed years to spotlight, celebrate and promote opportunities to experience and enjoy Scotland’s coasts and waters, encouraging responsible engagement and participation from the people of Scotland and our visitors.

StAnza 2020, held in St Andrews, is one of the top poetry festivals in the UK and is famous for its friendly atmosphere and international focus.

Taking place from March 3-8, attendees can choose from more than 80 readings, performances, discussions, drama and poetry-inspired installations and exhibitions in a range of atmospheric venues in and around the historic and lively town centre.

You may also be interested in:

Drink drive killer caught behind the wheel drunk again

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/bully-gym-boss-roared-sexual-remarks-at-teenage-members-1-5044377|Bully gym boss roared sexual remarks at teenage members|Click here}

David’s Kitchen: New restaurant and shop opens in Kirkcaldy

It has received a £10,000 funding which will support an extended programme showcasing poets whose work explores and celebrates bodies of water from Scotland’s coastlines to the Arctic.

Fèis Chala An t-sruthair is a collaboration between the Scottish Fisheries Museum and Anstruther Harbour which will bring a massive, summer, sea-side festival to the East Neuk of Fife from June 12-14.

The event has received £24,000 in funding and will offer music, children’s entertainment, food and craft stalls and a historic muster.

The museum will also be hosting its annual open day during the festival, and visitors can go along to see the Sea Change exhibition which opens next year.

Mr Roughead was at the museum yesterday to celebrate the funding, learn more about the attraction and hear about upcoming developments.

This was part of the eighth event in his 2019 Listening Tour which has seen him travelling across the country to meet local industry figures and hear about forward plans, key issues and opportunities.

His visit to Fife also included meetings with Tourism St Andrews, Fife Council and Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Roughead said: “This was an excellent opportunity to speak to key stakeholders across Fife and learn more about the challenges faced by the region’s tourism industry as well as the opportunities available and how they plan to utilize them.

“I was delighted to visit Fife and take in some of the spectacular coastline as we look forward to the start of YCW2020 in just 50 days.

“It is an exciting year ahead for the Scottish Fisheries Museum and I’m very pleased to hear that Fèis Chala An t-sruthair has received Year of Coasts and Waters funding. I’m sure it will be a fantastic event next summer.

“From our beautiful natural features including coasts, lochs and rivers to our industrial heritage such as our canals, mills and the creation of our national drink – whisky, Scotland’s Coasts and Waters have shaped our culture, our stories and our way of life.”

Simon Hayhow, director of development at the Scottish Fisheries Museum, added “The Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 is a great opportunity for the Scottish Fisheries Museum and others to celebrate our links with the sea and inland waters. The museum is planning a range of events as 2020 is also part of our 50th anniversary year.

“This themed year is a chance for a wide range of organisations to come together on a popular theme and create an exciting programme of activities for all ages and all tastes. Whether you like heritage, wildlife, boats or our wonderful coastline there will be something for you.”

For more information visit www.stanzapoetry.org/festival and www.scotfishmuseum.org.