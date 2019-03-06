Fife family continue name tradition for five generations

A Glenrothes family has welcomed it’s newest member – a little baby boy who its the fifth generation and the fifth Richard Heatherill.

The Heatherill family, who all live within a half-mile radius of each other in the town, have a Richard in each generation, ranging from great-great grandad, down to great-great grandson.

The original Richard (89), known as Dick, originally grew up in the Craig Millar area of Edinburgh, before moving to the Muirhouse area where he had his son Richard (63), known as Ricky.

The third Richard (43), known as Titch, grew up in Glenrothes. He was born in hospital in Kirkcaldy, as were his son Richard (20), known as Titch Jnr, and his newborn grandson Richard, who is known as RJ or Richard Junior.

RJ is the first great-grandchild for Ricky, who works in Smith Anderson Bag Factory in Kirkcaldy, and great-gran Norma. He is the first grandchild of Titch, who works in Fife College Procurement team in Dunfermline, and gran Cathie.

RJ is also the Titch Jnrs’ first child, with his partner Chanel.

As well as the name – the family have a shared love of Heart of Midlothian FC, a nod to their Edinburgh roots.