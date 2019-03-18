Fife family gather to celebrate fifth generation

Five generations of women from one family were finally meeting face-to-face in Glenrothes, a year after the latest addition arrived.

The women travelled from as far as the Netherlands to get together to capture all five generations in a special photograph.

May Brannen (93), who has lived in Glenrothes for more than 60 years, became a great-great grandmother in 2018 after the arrival of Maevie in July.

However, the family was not able to get together to mark the fifth generation until earlier this month as Maevie was born in Holland, where her mother and grandmother live.

Maevie’s arrival marked the fifth generation in a line of females to join May’s family. Four of the five generations were first-born daughters.

Maevie travelled over from Breda, Holland, with her mother, Michelle (29) and her grandmother Angela (53).

Once back in Fife they met up with May and great-grandmother Mary, who now lives in North Berwick, in Glenrothes, where May still lives in the family home.

To commemorate the occasion of all five generations meeting in person for the first time, family friend and photographer Steve Gunn was on hand to take pictures.

The family have known Steve, of Shot by a Gunn Photography, for more than 38 year and they have said it was “a pleasure to have him be part of this special day and take the five generation photograph of the family”.