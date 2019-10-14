Fife farmer’s final fundraising push to realise buffalo mozarella dream

A Fife farmer has smashed through £550,000 in his fundraising bid to launch a new buffalo mozzarella business – and needs to generate another £244,000 in the next fortnight to his target.

Steve Mitchell is seeking support from foodies from across Scotland to help him secure the final chunk of funding he needs to turn a dream into reality.

The innovative businessman has received huge backing for his new venture to provide Scotland with its first ever home-produced buffalo mozzarella.

The ambitious crowdfunding target of £800,000 will enable Steve to build a manufacturing facility, milking parlour and slurry store.

Steve said: “Producing buffalo mozzarella has been a long-held dream of mine and it’s now so close I can almost taste it!

“I am so grateful to all those who have shown their support so far, either by donating or by helping to spread the word.

“The social benefits of getting involved, such as farm tours and the chance to name a buffalo, have so far proven to be just as popular as the financial incentives.

“People seem really keen to see us succeed and that’s so encouraging.”

He said he was “humbled and excited” to have raised £556,000 through his crowdfunding campaign – and hopes the final push will help him to his target.

Steve added: “In these current political times, I feel more passionate than ever about local food and drink and about being able to contribute to my local community, as well as to the wider Scottish food and drink industry, by producing home-grown buffalo meat and, once we hit target, buffalo mozzarella.

“My business not only places animal welfare at the very top of the agenda, but we are also proud to provide local jobs and help towards Scotland’s strong foodie reputation.

“I am both humbled and excited to have reached over the £556,000 mark and urge anyone keen on supporting a local business – and a delicious product – to support the crowdfund now if they can and help us to reach our final target.”

In return for financial backing, Steve – the sixth generation of the Mitchell family to farm in Fife – has created a range of benefits.

New or existing fans of The Buffalo Farm can help to make the buffalo mozzarella dream come true in one of three ways:

Buffalo Farm Supporters Club – get in with the bricks with a £100 donation and see your name on the walls of the new production facility

Buffalo Farm Founders Club – enjoy rewards equivalent in value to a 10 per cent annual return on investment paid in Buffalo Farm vouchers (minimum investment £1,000)

Buffalo Farm Founders Executive Club – enjoy rewards equivalent in value to a 12 per cent annual return on investment paid in Buffalo Farm vouchers (minimum investment £10,000)

Find out more here www.thebuffalofarm.co.uk