Fife firm raises over £2000 for CHAS at annual golf day

The sun was splitting the fairways at Murrayfield Golf Club in Edinburgh for the big day, with both golfers and non-golfers contributing to a memorable occasion attended by clients, suppliers and construction companies from across the UK. All proceeds from the event went to CHAS, which for over 30 years has been offering a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Once the last putt had been holed and the final donations made, £2435 had been raised for the charity which is based in the capital and has hospices in Kinross (Rachel House) and Balloch (Robin House).

“We’re delighted to have raised so much money for such a worthy cause,” said ATS managing director Jason Lister. “The day was fabulous from start to finish and we couldn’t have wished for better weather. A huge thanks to everyone who contributed, their generosity was incredible. It was a real team effort on the day and we’re already looking forward to next year!”

Golfing fun for a good cause. (Pic: Submitted)

CHAS works tirelessly to ensure no matter how short a time that families may have together, that it is filled with happiness. Even in the pain of grief, the charity is determined that joy lives on.