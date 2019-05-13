Fife fish and chip shop awarded Plastic Free Champion plaque

Anstruther Fish Bar has been awarded the first Plastic Free Champion plaque by Plastic Free Anstruther (PFA) in recognition of its work to reduce single-use plastic in the town.

With two more businesses awaiting confirmation that they have earned the plaque, Anstruther is on its way to becoming a plastic free town.

Anstruther Fish Bar’s packaging and tableware is fully compostable, made entirely from plants and takes only 180 days to break down.

Many of the items used in the fish bar that look like they are made from plastic, such as straws, sauce containers, cup lids, tubs or side plates, but are actually made from plant starch. Even the gloves and bin bags are compostable.

PFA leader, Alice Pearson, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive confirmation from Surfers Against Sewage that the Anstruther Fish Bar has met the requirements to become a Plastic Free Champion. We hope they will act as an inspiration to other local businesses, to demonstrate that cutting out single-use plastic is achievable. More and more consumers are demanding that the businesses they support have given thought to this issue, and in a coastal community reliant on the health of our marine environment it is obvious why it matters. Now we can enjoy our fish supper knowing that it isn’t damaging the sea.”

PFA was set up in 2018 to campaign to reduce single-use plastic in Anstruther and gain Plastic Free status for the town. The group meets monthly and, as well as working with local businesses, organises regular beach cleans.