Fife flooring contractor appoints first commercial director

The promotion completes a rapid rise for the 27-year-old Strathaven-born businessman, who joined ATS from JTC Furniture Group in Dundee three years ago where he held the position of assistant quantity surveyor.

“It’s been a very enjoyable three years with ATS and I’m delighted to take up the role of commercial director at an exciting phase of growth for the business,” he said. “We have a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline and I’m looking forward to working closely with the senior executive team to keep us on our upward trajectory while still providing value for clients.

“It really is a special place to work and the culture which the boss Jason Lister has instilled in the company is second to none. There’s nobody here who sits at home on a Sunday night who doesn’t look forward to coming in on Monday morning and that speaks volumes. If it ever comes to that, it means we haven’t done our job. It’s also refreshing to work with people who don’t just settle for hitting a specific target, they are always looking to be innovative and develop things further.

Ross Andrew

“The construction industry is changing at pace and we are continually evolving as a business to meet sector trends. It’s going to be exciting helping drive ATS forward in the years to come.”

Key to his development has been working with renowned Scottish business coach Stevie Kidd.

Ross added: “I value teamwork and continually invest in my personal and professional growth. Stevie has been working with ATS for some time now and it’s fair to say he has been an integral part of my career progression.”

