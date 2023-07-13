News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Fife flooring contractor signs CQIC charter

Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS), the Fife-based specialist flooring contractor, has underlined its commitment to excellence by signing the Construction Quality Improvement Collaborative (CQIC).
By Paul KiddieContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

The Scottish Government-backed initiative aims to create “a sustainable quality culture across construction by 2025”, with ATS joining a number of high-profile firms in signing the charter, the likes of Robertson, bam, Balfour Beatty, Morrison Construction and Morgan Sindall having already put their names to it.

The key areas of the charter are: promoting a culture of openness and collaboration; supporting innovation and continuous improvement; enhancing the quality and integrity of the built environment; advancing skills, knowledge and understanding within the sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jason Lister, managing director of ATS in Rosyth, which was crowned 2023 Medium Business of the Year at the Fife Business Awards earlier this year, said: “The charter is a growing collection of businesses committed to improvement and we were only too happy to support it. By aligning with the CQIC Charter, we reaffirm our belief that construction quality is more than just following regulations. It is about ensuring our built environment's durability, efficiency, and sustainability for future generations.

ATS managing director Jason Lister (Pic: submitted)ATS managing director Jason Lister (Pic: submitted)
ATS managing director Jason Lister (Pic: submitted)
Most Popular

“The charter isn't just a certificate or a badge. It's a commitment to excellence and a promise to our clients to incorporate these principles into our work. The improvement of the quality within the construction industry in Scotland can only be good for reputable contractors who carry out quality work at a fair price. We’re happy to support anything that promotes a commitment to excellence and improvement.”

Related topics:FifeScottish Government