Fife flooring contractor signs CQIC charter
The Scottish Government-backed initiative aims to create “a sustainable quality culture across construction by 2025”, with ATS joining a number of high-profile firms in signing the charter, the likes of Robertson, bam, Balfour Beatty, Morrison Construction and Morgan Sindall having already put their names to it.
The key areas of the charter are: promoting a culture of openness and collaboration; supporting innovation and continuous improvement; enhancing the quality and integrity of the built environment; advancing skills, knowledge and understanding within the sector.
Jason Lister, managing director of ATS in Rosyth, which was crowned 2023 Medium Business of the Year at the Fife Business Awards earlier this year, said: “The charter is a growing collection of businesses committed to improvement and we were only too happy to support it. By aligning with the CQIC Charter, we reaffirm our belief that construction quality is more than just following regulations. It is about ensuring our built environment's durability, efficiency, and sustainability for future generations.
“The charter isn't just a certificate or a badge. It's a commitment to excellence and a promise to our clients to incorporate these principles into our work. The improvement of the quality within the construction industry in Scotland can only be good for reputable contractors who carry out quality work at a fair price. We’re happy to support anything that promotes a commitment to excellence and improvement.”