Fife Flyers launch retro strip night for CHAS fundraiser

Fife Flyers are turning back the clock for a special retro night as part of their annual CHAS fundraiser this weekend.

The ice hockey team is appealing for fans to turn up wearing the OLDEST team tops they can find!

Fife Flyers CHAS fundraising night circa 1997/98 - staged with support from rivals Paisley Pirates. Players on ice include Frank Morris and Gary Wishart

The annual event also aims to raise more money for CHAS to top up the £50,000 netted so far through the partnership first launched by former player-coach, Mark Morrison, in the 1990s.

Fife Flyers CHAS fundraising night from 1990s - Steven King signing autographs during the post-game event

Flyers were the first pro sports team in the UK to add a charity badge to their official strips, and it has forged close ties with the families and staff at the Kinross hospice.

Saturday brings Glasgow Clan to Fife Ice Arena for a vital game, and hopes are high for a bumper crowd.

The call to fans to dig out their old strips from down through the years came this week, from the famous AVCO tops of the Heineken era to the 90s and into the EIHL era.

Said a spokesman: “The theme for this year’s event will be a “retro night” – we can’t wait to see who can find the oldest Flyers top to wear!” The club plans to turn the strip show into a competition with the winner scooping a replica of the current 80th anniversary top.

The night will also include a photo opportunity with the Gardiner Conference trophy, plus a bucket collection and raffle for CHAS, and an on-ice auction of the club’s white pre-season tops. Bids start at £70.

Laura Campbell from CHAS said “We are so grateful to Fife Flyers’ players, staff, fans and organisation for the amazing support they have shown us, and for their continued support.”

Singer Deryn Thomson, from Kennoway, will also be performing live in the curling bar after the match.