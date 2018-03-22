Fife Folk Museum in Ceres prepares for 50th anniversary season

Fife Folk Museum opens for its 50th anniversary season on Sunday, April 1, with new exhibitions The Swinging 60s, Working Horses of Fife, and Boneshakers to Butterchurns – a celebration of the museum’s very first artefacts.

There’s also the cottage room from the 1850s, heritage trails for adults and children, and new opportunity to imprison yourself, friends or family in the cells of the historic Weigh House.

The celebrated Monday Evening Talk programme restarts on Monday, April 2, at 7pm, with Old Coaching Roads of Fife by Robert Scott, while the Heritage Arts Hub programme will be buzzing with pop art, sewing, weaving, traditional games and saddlery. There are also wash-day and whisky-tasting events in the pipeline.

A registered Scottish charity and volunteer-run, Fife Folk Museum is open from April to October, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10.30am to 4.30pm (last entry 3.45pm). Entry is free, but a donation to help maintain the museum is appreciated.