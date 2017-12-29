Fife food firm hit by haggis and black pudding recall

A Fife food producer has been forced to recall batches of haggis, black pudding, and white pudding amid fears of food poisoning.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned shoppers who may have bought the Farmers Son products to return them to the retailer.

Items of concern are Haggis Bungs, Haggis 4 Slice, and the Black and White Pudding 4 Slice. No other Farmers Son products are known to be affected by the recall.

The row has arisen over fears the products could potentially cause botulism; a severe form of food poisoning which can be fatal.

In a withdrawal notice, the FSA said: “Manufacturing controls that could potentially affect the safety of the products listed could not be demonstrated satisfactorily by the company.

“The issue relates to controlling factors to prevent the growth and toxin production of Clostridium botulinum.

“A recall from customers is being carried out as a precautionary measure.”

The FSA added: “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

A statement issued by Farmers Son said: “We want our customers to know there is no risk to consumer health and the recall affects an extremely small proportion of our products. As stated by the FSA, this recall is purely a precautionary measure in conjunction with an administrative and procedural review. There is no evidence to suggest any products are unsafe, the salt content and PH level controls of the products are at the correct amount to be safe for consumption.

“We are in a dialogue with the FSA and we hope to have a satisfactory conclusion early in the New Year.