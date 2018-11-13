Fife friends unite to remember Ethan King after road tragedy

Heartbroken friends of the teenager who died in Sunday morning’s horrific car crash on the Standing Stane Road have rallied together to come up with ideas to remember him.

Hundreds of Ethan King’s friends are planning to get together on Kirkcaldy’s prom at 6pm on Saturday evening and light candles in his memory.

And an online fundraising site: www.gofundme.com/ethan-king has raised almost £8000 in just a day after it was set up by another friend to help the young footballer’s family.

In addition other pals are auctioning off football shirts, including signed England and Celtic shirts, to raise money.

Ethan (17) has been officially named as the front seat passenger who died in the single-vehicle accident on the A915. It happened around 8.45am on Sunday, November 11.

Two other male passengers in the car, named locally as Connor Aird (17) and Danny Stevens (18), were taken to hospital. The 17-year-old is in a critical condition and the 18-year-old is described as being in a stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the car has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened near the Wellsgreen Golf Range, and he was taken to hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of Fife Road Police Unit said: “Sadly a 17-year old has lost his life in this incident and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries to establish the events leading up to and surrounding this incident continue. We would urge anyone who may have seen the black Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area at the time, or who may have information about it, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1257 of 11 November, or make an anonymous call to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Melissa Mordew one of those who helped to set up a Facebook page to organise Saturday’s event, said that all of Ethan’s friends had been left “completely devastated” by his tragic death.

“I was at work when I heard about it and for the first day I was just completely in shock and numb. It didn’t really hit me until the following day.

“Luke Smith and some other of Ethan’s mates, contacted me about doing something and I said I wanted to do something, so we set up the Facebook page. So far more than 800 people have said they are going.

“Another of his pals, Matthew Lafferty is organising for banners to be made. We were going to do lanterns or balloons, but someone pointed out that they are bad for the environment, so we thought it would be better to light candles, either real ones or battery ones, and place them all along the sea wall.

“Everyone loved Ethan and him and Connor went around together all the time. We are all praying Connor makes it. Nobody had a bad word to say about any of them and we are all just devastated.”

Glenrothes Athletic also paid tribute to Ethan, adding: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Ethan’s family at this difficult time.”