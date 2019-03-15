Fife Gingerbread funding crisis: Charity hails new funding deals

Troubled charity Fife Gingerbread looks like it can continue to help those in need, after more funding has been secured.

In mid-January the charity said they were facing a financial crisis, with a number of funding deals coming to an end in a short space of time.

Gingerbread said it threatened to reduce the organisation to a third of its size, meaning potential job losses and up to 253 families no longer receiving vital support.

However it is though that deals have been struck with Fife Council and the Scottish Government to secure around half the additional funding required.

In order to protect existing projects and minimise impact on families the organisation has gone through a restructuring process, with staff roles adapting to fit the new model along with a number of redundancies.

Rhona Cunningham, CEO of Fife Gingerbread said: “Receiving this funding has been absolutely crucial for us to be able to restructure and continue supporting the majority of our families.

“We have to say a big thank you to those who have worked with us to find a solution to our Perfect Storm.

“What is just as encouraging is that the topic of the unsustainable way third sector organisations are funded is being discussed across the country, and we are committed to making sure that going forward Fife Gingerbread is funded sustainably to safeguard the vital support we provide our families.

“It isn’t all good news for us, however, as we did not quite manage to secure the full amount we required, meaning regrettably there are still some staff members that will be leaving us and a small amount of families who will be losing our support.”

Fife Council announced on Thursday, February 14 that in its draft budget there was a proposal to provide Fife Gingerbread with an additional £60k for three years, which was approved by councillors one week later.

The cash will allow the organisation’s Making it Work projects to continue supporting lone parents and families.

Scottish Government, after meeting with Fife Gingerbread, confirmed it would provide £91k to continue family work in Levenmouth for another year.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress