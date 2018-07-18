Fife girl (12) sexually assaulted by boy she met through online games site

A 12-year-old Fife girl with learning difficulties was sexually assaulted by a youth she met through an on-line games site.

The incident occurred in 2005 – and it was ten years before she could bring herself to tell anyone.

A subsequent police investigation led to Andrew Gregory appearing in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Gregory (26), of Glenartney Terrace, Perth, was 14 when he carried out the attack.

He admitted that on an occasion between January 1 and December 31, 2005, at The Den, Kennoway, he indecently assaulted the 12-year old.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said, “She met the accused via an online games site’s chat function. He travelled to her home at that time.’’

This was the start of the sexual assault but the girl did not tell anyone about it at the time.

The incident came to light in March 2015 when the victim spoke to a social worker.

The court was told unemployed Gregory has Asperger Syndrome and was isolated as a child. He has no previous convictions.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports, and Gregory will be sentenced on September 11.

He was placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.