Fife golf course plans approved

A new £11 million golf course is to be built on the Fife coast, after councillors approved its construction.

Members of the North East Fife Planning Committee passed plans for a new golf course at Dumbarnie Links at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

The plans include an 18-hole course, clubhouse and ancillary buildings.

Now that permission has been granted, it is expected that the course could open as early as late summer 2019.

It is anticipated that 30 full-time jobs will be created once the construction has been completed, with a further 10 part-time staff working during busy periods.

Another 90 people are expected to be required to fill part-time caddy posts.

Nine objections had been made about the application, however, 21 comments were made in support of the proposal.