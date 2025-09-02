Fife golfers Calum Hill and Connor Syme are Irish Open long shots

Syme (right) congratulates Hill after latter's Joburg Open win (Pic Getty Images)

After not playing in the latest DP World Tour stop, last week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland, Kirkcaldy-born golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme have both dropped two places in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Thirty-year-old Hill sits 34th in the current table, two places above Syme, also 30.

Both Fifers are in DP World Tour action again at this week’s Amgen Irish Open, which is being played at The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare.

A strong field in Ireland is headed by Northern Irish superstar Rory McIlroy, the bookies’ favourite who is available at 18/5.

Other golfers fancied to do well include Tyrrell Hatton (12/1), Marco Penge (14/1), Shane Lowry (16/1) and 22/1 shots Patrick Reed and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson (both 22/1).

Despite being respective winners of this year’s Joburg Open and KLM Open, Hill (200/1) and Syme (250/1) are not fancied to do well this week by the bookmakers.

This could perhaps be explained by indifferent recent form from the pair.

Since winning in South Africa in March to rise to 11th in the Race to Dubai, Hill has only had one top ten finish in 15 tour events, a tie for third place at June’s Italian Open.

And, after finishing ahead of the rest in Amsterdam in June to climb to 18th position in the Race to Dubai, Syme has missed three out of four cuts on tour.

The only event in which he earned prizemoney during that time was at July’s Genesis Scottish Open when he finished down in a tie for 75th position.