Fife has most beach awards in Scotland

Almost a quarter of Scotland’s best beaches are in Fife, as the Kingdom topped the nation for the number of awards goven out by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The 2019 winners have been announced, and of the 61 Scottish beaches listed, Fife has 14, more than any other area of Scotland.

The Beach Award recognises the high standards of beach management by communities, local authorities and land owners across Scotland.

This year sees some of the best beaches around the Kingdom’s beautiful coastline recognised with the award which has become a national benchmark for quality, celebrating clean and well managed sands.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Scotland’s waters have shaped our history and influenced our culture, our stories, and our way of life.

“They are greatly valued and cherished by communities and visitors alike, so it is fitting that in 2020 we have a full year dedicated to shining a spotlight on them as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters celebrations.

“Thanks to Keep Scotland Beautiful and the passion from a range of organisations, local authorities and individuals to achieve recognition through the Scottish Beach Awards – both visitors and locals can enjoy a wide range of spectacular environmentally considerate beach settings across the country.”

The beaches named in Fife are:

• Kirkcaldy Seafield

• Kirkcaldy Pathhead Sands

• Kinghorn and Pettycur Bay

• Burntisland Beach

• Aberdour Silversands

• Aberdour Black Sands

• Anstruther Billowness

• Crail Roome Bay

• Elie Harbour

• Elie Ruby Bay

• Kingsbarns Beach

• Leven East

• St Andrews East Sands

• St Andrews West Sands

