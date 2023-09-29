Fife high school closed after firefighters tackle blaze in kitchen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils face another day of remote learning after strikes kept them out of school for three days.

The fire happened at Inverkeithing High School around 9:00pm on Thursday prompting a response from the emergency services. Fire crews spent around three hours at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent appliances from Dunfermline, Burntisland and Lochgelly to the school. A spokeswoman said: “We received calls in connection with a fire located in a ground floor kitchen. Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. We received the stop message at 12.20am.”

Inverkeithing High school (Pic: Google Maps)

Police also blocked the entrance to the school as the fire in the kitchen as brought under control.

Pupils have been informed the school will be closed today while staff and Fife Council officers assess the damage.

A Fife MSP, who was due to visit the school today to speak to Modern Studies pupils, spoke of her shock at news of the fire.

