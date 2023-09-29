Fife high school closed after firefighters tackle blaze in kitchen
Pupils face another day of remote learning after strikes kept them out of school for three days.
The fire happened at Inverkeithing High School around 9:00pm on Thursday prompting a response from the emergency services. Fire crews spent around three hours at the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent appliances from Dunfermline, Burntisland and Lochgelly to the school. A spokeswoman said: “We received calls in connection with a fire located in a ground floor kitchen. Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. We received the stop message at 12.20am.”
Police also blocked the entrance to the school as the fire in the kitchen as brought under control.
Pupils have been informed the school will be closed today while staff and Fife Council officers assess the damage.
A Fife MSP, who was due to visit the school today to speak to Modern Studies pupils, spoke of her shock at news of the fire.
Annabelle Ewing, who represents the Cowdenbeath constituency, said: “I am relieved that no one was injured, and I thank the firefighters involved in bringing matters under control. Concerns about the fabric of the building aside, none of us wants to see prolonged disruption to children’s education and I am sure that Fife Council employees will be working hard over the weekend to get the school ready for pupils to return as soon as possible.”