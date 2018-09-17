Fife high school welcomes resident author in new project

Kirkcaldy High School has been chosen to receive an author residency from Scottish Book Trust to inspire a lifelong love of reading and writinbg among pupils.

Author Mark Fleming will work with the school on a specific creative project as part of the Live Literature School Residency Programme,

Now in its third year, itis funded by Walter Scott Giving Group and delivered by the Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives through reading and writing.

Kirkcaldy is one of nine Scottish schools to get a funded residency which will run across the 2018-19 school year and finish by Easter 2019.

The programme enables professional authors to build a relationship with pupils and engage them in a project.

Mark Fleming is a writer based in Edinburgh. His first novel, BrainBomb, described living with bipolar disorder and was set against the post-punk scene of the late 70s.

He has performed at mental health awareness events and arts festivals, and his work has been published in anthologies, magazines and newspapers.

Mark said: “I was overjoyed to be offered the Kirkcaldy residency.

“Writing is such a solitary vocation, it’s wonderful to be given this opportunity to get out into the community and share my enthusiasm.”

Gillian Cunningham, principle teacher of equity at Kirkcaldy High School, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Mark Fleming on this very exciting project. We strive to inspire our young people to achieve creatively, as well as academically, and we know this project will be a real boost for our pupils.”