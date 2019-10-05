Fife house price rise beats national average

House prices in Fife increased more than average for Scotland in July, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.1% annual growth .

The average Fife house price in July was £134,186, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices went up 0.7% , and Fife outperformed the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in theb region rose by £140, putting the area 25th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

You may also be interested in:

Nurse suspended putting hand down female colleague’s trousers

In pictures: The new P1 classes from Kirkcaldy district schools

Busy year for volunteers at Kirkcaldy’s Yes hub

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices.

They went up 1.3%, to £238,202 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.5%.

Semi-detached homes were up 0.6% monthly; up 0.7% annually; £139,357 average

Terraced: up 0.9% monthly; up 0.7% annually; £109,505 average

Flats: up 0.9% monthly; down 1.6% annually; £85,640 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Fife spent an average of £108,536 on their property – £28 less than a year ago, and £16,582 more than in Jul-14.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £108,536 on average in July .