Fife landfill bosses told to do more to tackle pong

The operators of a landfill site in north east Fife have been urged to do more to tackle the ‘Melville Pong’.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has called on Fife Resource Solutions, a Fife Council arms length organisation, to do more to stop the smell from Lower Melville Wood landfill site, which he claims “continues to blight the lives of residents across the Howe of Fife”.

Fife Resource Solutions says it is taking a number of actions as it bids to prevent odours.

You may also be interested in:

Fears for whale entangled in bouy in Forth

Eight things we learned from Scotrail public meeting in Kirkcaldy

Cat found abandoned in bag in Fife lay-by

“In 2016 the smell from the site was so bad people contacted me saying they couldn’t even open their windows or go out in their gardens,” explained Mr Gethins.

“Since then I know a lot of work has been undertaken to cap cells to limit the gas from leachate chambers which causes the smell.

“While I welcome this, it is clear more needs to be done.

“The site’s role in processing and recycling waste is very important but something must be done to address the odour issue properly.”

The MP concluded: “The smell continues to be very noticeable and unpleasant especially for people in the surrounding villages of Collessie, Letham and Ladybank and this just isn’t acceptable.”

Robin Baird, chief operating officer at Fife Resource Solutions, said: “Work continues at Lower Melville Woods in order to prevent odours.

“An additional 17 gas wells that capture the gas that cause odour are set to be installed to help address any issues.

“These works are being brought forward as a matter of urgency.

“Once complete, this should significantly reduce unpleasant odours escaping.

“We are currently also placing sub-soils on top of the waste to help prevent odours.”

Mr Baird added: “We continue to work in partnership with SEPA.”