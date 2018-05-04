Fife landmark re-activated

A ceremony has been held to mark the official switching on of a St Andrews landmark.

The Friends of the Whyte-Melville Memorial Fountain and guests gathered at the fountain to mark the re-activation of the iconic heritage feature.

The fountain was erected in 1880 in memory of Major George John Whyte-Melville of Strathkinness, an officer of the Coldsteam Guards and notable Victorian novelist.

The popular St Andrean died in a riding accident near Tetbury in 1879.

The fountain was switched off in the mid-20th century, before being re-activated in 2015.

However, due to operation difficulties, the Friends oversaw remedial works and the instatement of a proper cleaning, servicing and maintenance contract.

With the works now complete, the fountain is flowing again.

Group chair Dita Stanis-Traken said: “There is further work to be done – the stonework needs careful restoration, the four upward jets in the second basin should be reconnected, as should the canine drinking troughs at the fountain’s base, and a means of keeping the fountain safer from vehicular traffic needs to be devised.

“But for the moment let us just rejoice at the news that the fountain is operational once more and as its dedicated band of custodians the Friends will ensure that the fountain continues to enchant and delight us all as a functioning water display feature in the heart of medieval St Andrews, we hope, in perpetuity.”