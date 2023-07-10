News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Fife law firm raises over £9000 to support vulnerable people

A Cupar law firm has raised an incredible £9,247 by taking part in a charity Will-writing campaign, becoming Scotland’s second highest donating firm in 2022. The firm has also raised a staggering total sum of £141,222 since 1996, making them one of the highest donating firms ever.
By Gemma KentContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST

Rollos Law LLP took part in the annual campaign, Will Aid, volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, invite clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared amongst the campaign’s nine partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob Inch, partner of Rollos Law LLP, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised as much as we did during Will Aid, especially after the incredibly difficult time everyone has experienced in recent years. Not only have we been able to provide people with these important documents, but we are proud to support nine brilliant charities who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people, including those impacted by conflict. Donations are shared between Will Aid’s nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire. Will Aid is a great opportunity for people to cross getting a Will off their to-do list with raising money for charitable causes.”

Partner Bob Inch with Harry the trainee. (Pic: Rollos Law)Partner Bob Inch with Harry the trainee. (Pic: Rollos Law)
Partner Bob Inch with Harry the trainee. (Pic: Rollos Law)
Most Popular

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of solicitors who choose to volunteer their time and expertise to raise money for Will Aid. Our nine partner charities rely on donations and the money raised during this campaign will provide vital support to help continue life-changing work both here in the UK and around the world.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “The support of Rollos Law LLP is hugely appreciated. The money they raised in last year’s campaign will help change lives for the better through the invaluable work of our nine partner charities. I’d like to thank every new and returning firm who volunteers their time and expertise to protect people’s wishes and support charity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic Will and instead asking for a donation to Will Aid. To meet the continued demand each year, Will Aid needs more solicitors to take part. For more information, please visit: www.willaid.org.uk

Related topics:FifeScotland