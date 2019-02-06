Fife library network shakes up branch opening hours

Fife’s network of libraries is to shake-up its opening hours later this year.

The changes include Saturday and evening opening across the board – and a commitment that every branch stays open at lunchtime.

Kirkcaldy Libraries adult reading room, 1950

They come into force in May, and follow on from a survey of 2000 people who use libraries across the region, and a detailed study of where they go.

ONFife Libraries says many will have their opening hours extended. but that will come at the expense of less access during quieter times.

Morning opening times will shift from 9.30am to 10am, and evening access will move to a Thursday.

ONFife Libraries has been in consultation with trade unions to discuss the impact on 150 staff who work across its network of 29 libraries.

The changes take effect from May 7, and the organisation believes they lay the foundations for a “vibrant and sustainable future”.

Examples of specific changes, which reflect local demand, are Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries opening all day on a Wednesday, with Kirkcaldy Galleries opening on a Monday morning to meet public demand.

Evening openings have always been a feature at most libraries.

But, from May,in general, it will shift from a Monday to a Thursday and the hours adjusted according to footfall.

Many libraries, including Leslie, St Monans, Newburgh, Ladybank, Elie, Auchtermuchty and Newport, will open on an additional day of the week.

Meeting customer demands in this way has been accommodated by reducing opening times during quieter times – for instance, morning opening times have generally moved from 9.30am to 10am

The change in opening hours is part of ONFife’s long term aim to sustain and expand the role of libraries as creative and learning hubs at the heart of communities.

During recent years Fife Cultural Trust has addressed the downward trend of library lending by driving visitor numbers with a raft of events such as code clubs, Bookbug storytelling and Walk ON groups, including dementia-friendly events.

June Souter, head of libraries service development, said: “We have worked to deliver a schedule that is mindful of the needs of our customers and our staff. We are very grateful to the staff for their support in helping us to make these changes.

“We operate 29 libraries across Fife with over 150 staff, so the scale of work involved in changing our complex library rotas was many months in the making. Working with the unions throughout the process has helped support these changes.The enhanced hours underpin our journey to transform our library service.”

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: “Our vision is for libraries to be busy creative and learning hubs at the heart of communities. The changed hours is one important step along this journey.

“We’ve already introduced events to boost footfall but there are also exciting plans such as live music and community cinema in our library spaces. By bringing in more visitors, these new services help safeguard the more traditional library services, much loved by our loyal members.”