Fife man accused of raping woman in violent attack

A Fife man has gone on trial charged with violently raping a mum of three at a house party.

Gordon Cowan denies the charge and has lodged a special defence claiming that any sexual activity between him and the 27-year-old, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, was consensual.

Cowan, who is also 27, is charged with pushing the married, but separated, woman and struggling with her, causing her to fall to the floor and strike her head.

The charge alleges that he kissed her face and mouth and bit her neck before raping her, then grabbed her by the hair and pushed her head against a toilet all to her injury.

The prosecution claims that Cowan, who is currently a prisoner at Perth, raped the woman at an address in Lochgelly, on April 22 last year.

His alleged victim gave evidence from behind a screen with a supporter present on the first day of his trial at the High Court in Livingston today.

She said she had just one glass of wine at her parents’ house earlier that evening before buying two bottles of Buckfast on the way home.

She had a bath and contacted two female friends who came to her then home at around midnight with a view to going to a friend’s flat later.

At about half past midnight they went to a friend’s house where she said the accused, who she knew, and “another lad” were also expected.

She said drank about half a bottle of Buckfast with the host and her two female friends, who were drinking vodka and absinthe while they listened to music and chatted.

Judge Lord Uist adjourned the trial due to deteriorating weather conditions and told jurors they should return on Thursday to hear further evidence.