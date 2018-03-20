Fife man in £14,000 bank fraud

A Fife man has admitted carrying out a £14,000 scam on banking staff at two branches.

Paul Woods persuaded bank employees in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy that fraudulent transactions had been made on his accounts.

However, he was the one carrying out the fraud by inducing the workers to put £14,000 into his accounts for the bogus claims.

Woods (29) of Hailes Place, Dunfermline, appeared at the town’s sheriff court.

He admitted that on various occasions between September 18, 2015, and September 2, 2016 at Bank of Scotland branches in East Port, Dunfermline and in Kirkcaldy, he pretended to bank employees that transactions on his accounts were fraudulent, the truth being they were not and he induced the employees to credit his account with funds.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown called for reports and Woods will be sentenced on April 18.