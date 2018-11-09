Fife man so sick of potholes he fixed road himself

A Cupar man frustrated by inaction over a pothole-ridden road took it upon himself to carry out the repairs.

Last week, Callum Braithwaite (28) purchased £120 worth of Tarmac and a tamper and set to work, repairing pot holes on the stretch of road between Co-op and the Wee Kingdom.

He claims to have contacted Fife Council and Co-op about the issue, but became frustrated waiting for repairs to be made.

Callum, an arborist, was prompted into action after his partner witnessed a visually impaired woman struggling to navigate around the potholes. He also drives along the road every day – an “extremely frustrating” experience.

Despite having no previous experience repairing potholes, Callum filled in the holes, and even received the support of locals.

One couple gave him drinks, another person handed him a chocolate bar, and he was even given £10 by one passer-by.

Callum says potholes are an issue in Cupar: “The quality of the roads has been declining for years. People don’t complain about them anymore, they just drive around them.

“I know my repairs won’t be up to spec, but it’s a lot better than having big holes.”

He added: “It’s something that needs to be addressed on a wider scale.”

While Callum’s work has been welcomed by some residents and local businesses, he does not plan on taking suggestions for other repairs.

“I don’t think I’m going to be a guerilla pothole repair man,” he added. “I’m just glad to have done this one.”

Ali Rankin, owner of the Wee Kingdom, was contacted by Callum at the weekend and gave him her support.

She said customers have complained about the state of the road in the past, adding: “It’s improved now that Callum has fixed it.”

A spokesman for Fife Council said that it does not own the road therefore has no responsibility for its maintenance or upkeep.

We contacted the Co-op for a comment on the state of this road, but at the time of going to press had received no reply.