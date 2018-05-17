Fife motorbike event rescheduled after cancellation disappointment

Overnight downpours led to the cancellation of the special Bikes in the Park event to mark the 70th anniversary of the town’s first road races, Kirkcaldy Grand Prix, on Sunday.

The heavy rain meant that the access route across the grass to the show area was waterlogged and would have become a muddy quagmire if traffic was continually crossing it.

Ben and Sean Waters give the talk

Organisers, the Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club, have expressed their “bitter disappointment” at having to cancel the event which followed a successful evening talk in Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on Saturday night, with members of the motorbike fraternity travelling from far and wide to hear Ben and Sean Waters talk on their impressive display of Joe Potts memorabilia.

Jake Drummond, secretary, said the cancellation had been a disappointment to many people.

“We had potentially 250 bikes and many stalls and other vehicles to bring in to the park, with no other access point,” he explained.

“At 5am the rain was torrential and we looked for alternative access points and monitored the forecast up until 7am, when it said the heavy rain would continue until noon.

Ben Waters

“To leave a decision any longer would have meant that many of the exhibitors and visiting spectators would be on their way to the show.

“Although it was a difficult call to make, we used social media and made many telephone calls to spread the word that it was being cancelled.

“Some social media sites picked up on the news, others didn’t, and though the exhibitors know that weather conditions are outwith our control and take it philosophically.

“The vast majority of visitors who turned up were understanding, but we had a few who showed their displeasure at our decision.

“Abusing our members does not help.

“There were no more disappointed people than our club members who had spent many months preparing for the event.

“By 10am the rain had stopped but the damage was done, and even by late afternoon the ground was far too soft to consider bringing vehicles over without causing damage – though the sun was shining and show area was still fit for use.

“This was our big year being the 70th Anniversary of the first motorcycle road race in Scotland, the ‘Kirkcaldy Grand Prix’, and we had made preparations for a good show with support from local businesses and classic clubs from all over Scotland as well as individual exhibitors from as far away as Skye, the Borders, Dumfries and and Inverness.

The event has now been rescheduled to take place indoors at Kirkcaldy ice rink on Sunday, June 3.