Fife MSP calls for government action on quad bikes

A Fife MSP has called for the Scottish Government to step up its attempts to tackle anti-social behaviour on quad bikes and similar motorised vehicles.

The call comes as the Scottish Government admits that it fails to take action to promote the responsible selling or buying of such vehicles in Scotland.

Currently registration of quad bikes is done voluntary through the DVLA, however, Claire Baker, the Scottish Labour MSP, has called for the Scottish Government to take a more hands on approach and actively promote responsible ownership and selling.

Ms Baker has been campaigning on the issue of anti-social behaviour for a number of years, including holding parliamentary debates, meeting with Police Scotland, holding awareness events in the region and questioning the Government.

The MSP said: “I first asked the Scottish Government if they would take action in promoting the registration and selling of quad bikes in Scotland in 2015.

“Two years later and we are still waiting for them to take action. Meanwhile, the problem of anti-social behaviour continues to blight communities across Mid Scotland and Fife.

“It is disappointing that the Scottish Government have failed to follow through on the commitment the previous Minister for Community Safety gave me.

“This is a real issue for many across the region. Whilst it might not be amongst the top priorities for the Scottish Government, it is an issue that regularly fills my inbox. Local communities want to see as much effort as possible from everyone in tackling this nuisance.

“Locals are concerned for their safety. These vehicles are used in local parks and public pathways. They are a danger to children out playing, dog walkers and their dogs and residents. This issue should not be about passing the buck to the DVLA. The Scottish Government must start taking action in promoting responsible ownership and selling of quad bikes and similar vehicles.”