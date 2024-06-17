Fife MSP Calls for More Support for Councils to Address Flooding Impacts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities. Highlighting the recent call from Fife Council for an audit of the Bellwin scheme, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker has questioned the Scottish Government on whether it would be possible to extend criteria of the scheme so that it could provide more support to areas affected by flooding.

The Bellwin scheme is available for councils to help with unforeseen costs, but is only open to applications under certain circumstances.

During Portfolio Questions on Finance and Local Government, Claire Baker also questioned the Scottish Government on what more it could do to ensure that local authorities were able to meet the financial costs of flooding impacts.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

“Across Mid Scotland and Fife we have seen a number of significant flooding events, including recently in Cupar, and the pressures on local authorities to manage the impacts of flooding an coastal erosion are increasing.

“I have asked the Scottish Government to look at whether there is potential to extend the criteria of the Bellwin scheme in regard to weather events. The limitations on when it can be used can mean local authorities are left struggling to find additional finance to address flooding.