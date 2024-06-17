Fife MSP Calls for More Support for Councils to Address Flooding Impacts
The Bellwin scheme is available for councils to help with unforeseen costs, but is only open to applications under certain circumstances.
During Portfolio Questions on Finance and Local Government, Claire Baker also questioned the Scottish Government on what more it could do to ensure that local authorities were able to meet the financial costs of flooding impacts.
MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:
“Across Mid Scotland and Fife we have seen a number of significant flooding events, including recently in Cupar, and the pressures on local authorities to manage the impacts of flooding an coastal erosion are increasing.
“I have asked the Scottish Government to look at whether there is potential to extend the criteria of the Bellwin scheme in regard to weather events. The limitations on when it can be used can mean local authorities are left struggling to find additional finance to address flooding.
"I have also asked the Scottish Government to do more to ensure local authorities are better able to meet the financial cosrs of flooding impacts in our communities."
