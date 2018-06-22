Fife MSP calls on council to tackle ‘holiday hunger’

Claire Baker MSP has called for Fife Council to ensure that no kid goes hungry over the school holidays.

It came as she made a donation to Glenrothes Foodbanks.

Ms Baker said the school summer holidays will mean that some children will be at risk of going hungry as they won’t have a school meal or breakfast that some provide – and she called on the local authority to step in.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has also called for Fife Council to learn from the example of North Lanarkshire Council who are proposing free school meals all year to tackle ‘holiday hunger’.

Fife’s ‘Food 365’ programme was piloted over Easter and is planned to be rolled out over the summer holidays.

Ms Baker said: “Whilst the majority of kids are undoubtedly looking forward to the summer holidays, we need to address that fact that far too many of them will be losing a valuable daily meal.

“Holiday hunger is a serious issue within some of the most deprived areas of the country and Fife is not immune to that. That is why we need to work together to tackle this.

“In many cases struggling parents simply do not know where to turn to over the summer months. Others do, but are reluctant to ask for help for a number of reasons, from pride to feeling that there is a stigma attached to asking and receiving such help.

“In the long term we need to be looking at innovative and bold solutions such as the Food 365 programme being introduced in North Lanarkshire. I hope Fife Council learn from this example and with the aim to launch a similar programme throughout the Kingdom.

“But whatever happens in the future, Fife must ensure that no kid goes hungry this summer.”