Fife museum appeals for volunteers

A north east Fife museum is appealing for help, after being forced to cut its opening hours due to a lack of volunteers.

Fife Folk Museum in Ceres, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, used to be open seven days per week – but this was reduced to five days due to a shortage of volunteers.

While the museum, which looks at culture in Fife from the 1850s onwards, has 46 volunteers, it needs more to help with background work and on reception.

Margaret McSeveney, chair of the museum’s trust, said: “We’ll take any help we can get.

“Although 46 volunteers sounds like a lot, it’s not.”

One of the highlights this year is a World War I sampler, created by a Fife man.

The sampler is stitched with the message ‘to mum, from Jim’ and ‘Egypt’, ‘Gallipoli’ and ‘South Africa’.

“It was supposed to aid their recovery and hand-eye co-ordination,” explainedMs McSeveney.

She added: “And it was an achievement as well.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, whatever commitment they can make, can call the museum on 01334 828180 or email info@fifefolkmuseum.org.