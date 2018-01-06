Fife newsagent raids: Two held, and appeal for help

Two men have been arrested in connection with two robbery bids at newsagents in Glenrothes.

Police confirmed their detention just days after the incidents.

The RS McColl stores in Parbroath Road and North Street were targeted within half an hour of each other on Tuesday, January 2.

The incidents happened from around 8.20 pm.

Police Scotland said today that two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested and are now in custody.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers investigating the incidents are now appealing for help for items which may be important to their case.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill said “We know that following the incident in North Street the two men ran into Glenrothes Town Park and we believe that certain items may have been discarded in that area.

‘‘Clothing, a carrier bag and knives are still being sought.

‘‘If anyone in that area comes across anything which seems out of place then I would ask that they contact Police Scotland on the 101 number, and quote the reference number 2924 of 2 January.”