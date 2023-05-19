Fire crews were called to a blaze at the former Maxwell’s bar – also known as Rick’s Discotheque – on Wellesley Road in Methil on Sunday. Fife Council building standards teams were also at the scene, and have confirmed the damage was so severe, the building will be razed for safety reasons. It’s hoped the demolition work will start as quickly as possible in the next few days.

Six nearby properties were evacuated with 11 people being supported by friends and family or in temporary accommodation until the building can be demolished.

Police have confirmed that two 13-year boys have now been charged in connection with the incident of wilful fireraising, and a report will be sent to the relevant authorities as officers continue to follow positive lines of enquiry in their investigations.

Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze the following morning. Inset: Smoke pours from the building (Pic: Fife Jammers)