Fife nightclub fire: two boys charged in connection with blaze which gutted building

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a fire which destroyed a former nightclub and bar, and saw 11 people evacuated as a precaution.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th May 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the former Maxwell’s bar – also known as Rick’s Discotheque – on Wellesley Road in Methil on Sunday. Fife Council building standards teams were also at the scene, and have confirmed the damage was so severe, the building will be razed for safety reasons. It’s hoped the demolition work will start as quickly as possible in the next few days.

Six nearby properties were evacuated with 11 people being supported by friends and family or in temporary accommodation until the building can be demolished.

Police have confirmed that two 13-year boys have now been charged in connection with the incident of wilful fireraising, and a report will be sent to the relevant authorities as officers continue to follow positive lines of enquiry in their investigations.

Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze the following morning. Inset: Smoke pours from the building (Pic: Fife Jammers)Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze the following morning. Inset: Smoke pours from the building (Pic: Fife Jammers)
As a result of the fire, asbestos cement sheeting, which carries a low risk to public health, has also been found in the area. A clean-up operation is well underway and the area will continue to be monitored.

