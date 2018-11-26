Fife oil rig facility plan brings job hopes

A decommissioning specialist has moved a step closer to setting up a new facility at Fife Energy Park.

CessCon Decom Ltd has signed heads of terms with Fife Council and the Scottish Government for a site at the Methil park.

The site will be used for decommissioning, dismantlement, and the recycling of oil and gas assets, including topsides, jackets and subsea structures.

CessCon CEO, Lee Hanlon says plans are currently in development and it should be in a position to share more information in the coming months.

However, he did explain that a project usually requires 30-50 direct employees to execute the dismantlement of an asset, and that this could lead to another 50-100 indirect employment opportunities in the surrounding area.

“This is excellent for Methil and Fife in terms of employment opportunities,” he said. “We plan to utilise the Fife and central belt supply chain as much as possible which is positive for local businesses.”

The announcement was welcomed by Cllr David Alexander, who said: “I’m delighted about the CessCom potential. This is a direct result of Scottish Government funding to Fife Council.

“It is also just a matter of time before BiFab win contracts. When they do we will be looking at sustained employment opportunities at the park for a number of years. That will allow for further planning and long-term local job opportunities.”