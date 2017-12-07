Fife paramedics step out to promote health at work

Two Fife paramedics are to take on a 5k challenge in the New Year to promote positive mental and physical health among their workforce.

Donna Hendry (46), from Leven, and Alan McIntyre (61), from Kirkcaldy, both work as specialist paramedics in the Scottish Ambulance Service at Leven Ambulance Station.

They both support the workplace’s Healthy Working Lives initiative, which encourages health and wellbeing at work. They promote the scheme to encourage others to join them in taking part in events to help improve their physical and mental health.

The paramedics decided to support the scheme to allow them to de-stress away from their job, as well as improve their working relationships together.

Thanks to the scheme, both have transformed themselves into confident runners who regularly take on events for charity and to support Healthy Working Lives.

Donna and Alan have signed up to the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run on Saturday, January 13.

They also hope to raise money for the Scottish Ambulance Service Retirement Association, which supports their colleagues when they retire or become ill.

Donna, 46, said: “The physical activity that we participate in together is one way of helping to relieve stress and reduce the instances of illness, with the added bonus of improving our physical health. Running improves our fitness and releases feel good endorphins and it makes you feel really good.”

Donna and Alan will join 3,000 others who will start 2018 with a scenic 5k run at the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run.

The event starts and finishes in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and travels up and around Arthur’s Seat, offering fantastic views of the city. Runners then cross the finish line next to the Palace of Holyrood House.