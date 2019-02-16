Fife police appeal after serious sexual assault by man carrying knife

Police investigating a serious sexual assault in Methil carried out by a man carrying a knife have issued a new appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A 20-year old woman was approached by the man and dragged into wasteland where she was attacked.

The incident happened around 8.00pm on Tuesday January 29 near to Laird Avenue.

The woman had been walking in Herriot Crescent and onto Kirkland Road when was approached by a man who presented a knife at her.

She was forced into an area of wasteland where she was attacked, before managing to flee in the direction of a nearby industrial estate.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released without charge.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the attacker, and detectives have urged anyone who can help to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He had light-brown curly hair and was described as wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Inspector Stuart Morris from Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for this woman who continues to assist us with our inquiries and has shown great bravery throughout.

“We are continuing with our high-visibility patrols and further door-to-door enquiries will be conducted in and around the local area across the weekend and in the coming days ahead.”

He revealed that a blue coloured car, possibly a Ford Focus, may have passed the victim and the suspect immediately prior the attack.

He added: “I would appeal to any drivers who may have been in Laird Avenue, or the surrounding streets, around 8.00pm on Tuesday January 29, and who may have dash cam footage of the area, to come forward and provide this at their earliest opportunity.

“We continue to use all available resources at our disposal to investigate this serious incident thoroughly, and would ask that anyone who has any information that can help us identify and trace the man responsible, to contact police immediately.”

Contact Fife’s Public Protection Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3508 of 29 January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.