Fife police issue appeal after 15-year-old reported missing

Police are appealing for information to trace a teenager reported missing from the Anstruther area.

Abbie Dunn, who is also known as Abbie Armstrong or Abbie Gregory, was last seen at around 1am today (August 22) in West Pitcorthie and was reported missing at around 6.15am the same day.

Inquiries have been ongoing since this time to establish the whereabouts of the 15-year-old, but so far there have been no sightings of her.

Concern is now growing for Abbie’s welfare and anyone who can assist police in locating her is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder length blond hair that has dark roots and silver/grey ends. She wears glasses and has braces on her teeth.

There is currently no description of the clothing she may be wearing.

Inspector Jane Combe from Cupar Police Station said: “Given Abbie’s age and the time that has passed since she was last seen, we are keen to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.

“If you have seen a girl matching Abbie’s description in the North East Fife area, or further afield, since the early hours of Wednesday morning, then please contact police immediately.

“We would also ask Abbie to get in touch as a matter of urgency to let us know where she is and that she is alright.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cupar Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 463 of the August 22.