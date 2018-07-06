Fife Pride 2018: This is our day to be seen and heard ... come and join us

The countdown has begun to this weekend’s Fife Pride – and organisers are gearing up for a fun-packed day full of musical performances and entertainment.

Saturday’s event kicks off at noon with a colourful parade through Kirkcaldy town centre to the Town Square for a colourful, vibrant party which is open to all.

The parade, led by piper local councillor Rod Cavanagh, will celebrate Fife’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender identity.

Neale Hanvey, co-convener of the new Fife Pride team, said everyone is hoping for a huge turnout to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event.

He said: “Pride offers LGBT folk and those who support equal rights, the chance to come out for at least one day and to feel proud about who they are.

“It’s a chance to be seen, to be heard and to state that we matter, that we contribute to our communities.

“We want Fife to be a better place for LGBT+ people to come and live, work and visit.”

The 2017 Pride event – the first ever staged in Fife – was a ground-breaking moment, and one the town wholeheartedly supported.

It attracted an estimated 3000 people from all over Scotland with an estimated £160,000 boost for the town.

This weekend’s event has a new route for the parade, and a re-worked marquee in the Town Square where the entertainment takes place throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

A vibrant spectacular is planned with events including live music, a youth zone, charity stalls, trans space and a social justice zone – the first at any Scottish Pride event.

There is also a social justice zone, hosted by Fife Council and Fife Pride, in the ground floor of the Town House between 2-4pm.

It will allow festival goers to access a range of services and support from Police Scotland, NHS Fife sexual health and local councillors.

The Adam Smith Theatre is again hosting the youth zone – a huge success last year – from 2–5pm.

A whole host of activities are planned, from live music, sing-along movies and face painting to fruity mocktail making.

The proceedings will be officially launched in the Town Square by Depute Provost of Fife, Cllr Julie Ford, followed by live entertainment hosted by Fife’s very own drag queen, Nancy Clench.

The marquee will also host a number of community stalls offering a range of support, advice and information on how to access and use their services – and it will have a bar.

Also available will be Trans space – a safe space for the Trans community to meet and get ready to party in style – which will be located in the main volunteer hub at New Volunteer House, East Fergus Place.

Meanwhile, Fifer Stuart Duffy, who helped launch Fife Pride, has been recognised by the Prime Minister for supporting LGBT communities across Scotland, with an award at Downing Street in London.

Stuart, the founder of LGBT equalities charity Pink Saltire, was honoured with the Prime Minister’s ‘Points of Light’ Award at a special reception on Tuesday.