Fife Pride announces date of 2019 event

Fife Pride has confirmed it will return to Kirkcaldy for a third annual event this summer.

The big day has been confirmed for Saturday, July 6 – and it is expected, once again, to bring huge numbers into the town centre.

Fife Pride was launched in 2017 and proved to be an instant success.

The parade brought a colourful spectacle to the High Street, leading to a day of music and celebration in the Town Square.

Backed by Kirkcaldy4All, and the local area committee, it also enjoyed solid support from retailers and many businesses, and is now firmly established on the town’s calendar.

Full details of star guests are expected to announced in the next few months.