Fife Pride is returning to Kirkcaldy this summer

Organisers of the second Fife Pride event in the Kingdom have confirmed it is returning to the town on Saturday, July 7.

The move follows the success of the first one in Kirkcaldy last year when an estimated 3000 people attended the inaugural event.

Revealing the news on pinksaltire.com, Richard McArthur, the new co-convener of the Fife Pride team, said: “Due to the overwhelming positive response we had from the public to our first event in the Town Square, it made sense for us to continue with Kirkcaldy as the home of Pride in Fife.

“The venue has great transport links and is more practical than most of the parks for people with mobility issues. We are looking forward to improving on our successful first year and we hope everyone will get the date in their diary and come visit Fife for the weekend on July 7.”

One of the organising team, Stuart Duffy, added: “We were delighted with the response from Fifers to our new Pride event, partly down to the success of our partnership with Pink Saltire and others.

“There’s a lot of work goes into planning an event of this size and we’re so pleased to have more people coming forward to get involved.”